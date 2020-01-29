Pemex will pursue Talos Energy's offshore Zama discovery, CEO says

Talos Energy (TALO -2% ) turns lower after Pemex CEO Octavio Romero says the Mexican state-owned company will seek operatorship of the giant Zama reservoir Talos discovered off the country's southeastern coast in 2017.

Pemex believes most of the crude discovered by the Talos-led consortium lies in an adjacent block where it holds development rights, the CEO says.

The Talos-led consortium has drilled several exploratory wells on its block and has been negotiating for about a year with Pemex over a joint scheme to develop the field, but no deal has been reached.

Romero dismisses a third-party evaluation contracted by Talos last year that showed 60% of the Zama discovery lies within the Talos block, with the rest on Pemex's acreage.