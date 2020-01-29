Amazon Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.98 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.09B (+18.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.

