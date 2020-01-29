Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.61 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALXN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.