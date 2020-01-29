What to watch in Microsoft's Q2 report

Microsoft (MSFT +1.3% ) reports Q2 earnings after the bell, and the Street expects $35.68B in revenue and $1.32 EPS.

Consensus revenue estimates: Productivity and Business Processes, $11.42B (guidance: $11.3-11.5B); Intelligent Cloud, $11.40B (guidance: $11.25-11.45B); More Personal Computing, $12.85B (guidance: $12.6-13.0B).

Expected Q3 revenue guidance: Productivity and Business Processes, $11.60B; Intelligent Cloud, $11.45B; More Personal Computing, $10.99B.

Azure strength/deceleration: In Q1, Azure revenue grew 63% Y/Y compared to the 64% in Q4. In last year's Q2, Azure sales grew 76%.

Office growth: In Q1, Office Commercial and cloud services grew 15% Y/Y, and Office Consumer was up 6%. In last year's quarter, Office Commercial was up 11%, and Office Consumer grew 2%.

