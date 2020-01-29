Analysts praise AMD's business mix, margins

Summit Insight Group upgrades AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Hold to Buy after yesterday's Q4 report.

The firm notes that the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom business posted a sequential revenue decline but expanded the gross margin to 45% thanks to a favorable product mix.

Summit believes AMD gained significant PC market share last year and paired with 7nm server CPU sales will likely take shares from Intel this year at a higher than average margin.

More action: Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and raises its AMD target from $51.50 to $75, citing the larger surprises of the business mix and implied conservatism in the FY outlook.