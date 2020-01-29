Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+16.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.