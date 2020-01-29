Magellan Midstream Partners Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $840.57M (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.