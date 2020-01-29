Oppenheimer sees long-term upside in BorgWarner-Delphi deal

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch thinks it could take several years for the BorgWarner (BWA +0.1% )-Delphi Technologies (DLPH +0.6% ) combination to pay off.

"We believe the DLPH acquisition is largely a play on the growth of high-voltage electric/ hybrid vehicles and an indication that power electronics will be critical/differentiated componentry for higher EV range, torque and charging rates."

"In the interim, the acquisition comes at a valuation premium amid a challenging macro and significant legacy content disruption. Yet we believe a common focus on technology leadership paired with cost reduction/rightsizing could bode well for integration."

Oppenheimer lowers its price target on BWA by a dollar to $46 based on 6.5X the EV/FY20 EBITDA estimate.

