Pfizer shares still soft after Q4 miss

Pfizer (PFE -1.2% ) remains in the red after yesterday's Q4 report that came in below expectations. Share have sold off 6% since. Sell-siders weigh in:

Cantor's Louis Chen (Overweight/$53): Earnings miss and concerns about the company's growth prospects are overdone. Confident that it will achieve its five-year CAGR of ~6% in revenue. Solid execution and innovation will drive sales growth.

Goldman's Terence Flynn: Weakness in shares probably driven by headwinds to key franchises like Ibrance, extension of late-stage data readout on Ibrance in an adjuvant setting. Key data readouts this year are a key to building investor confidence that its R&D productivity can deliver new drugs to replace those that will lose patent protection in 2026 and beyond.

JPMorgan's Chris Schott (Neutral/$37): 6% CAGR in revenue target looks achievable. Not enough in the company's update to support a further upside in valuation, however.