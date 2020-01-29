MPLX sees reversed Capline starting light crude service in mid-2021

MPLX (MPLX -0.9% ) says the reversal of the Capline pipeline was progressing as planned and on track to begin light crude service in mid-2021 and heavy crude service in 2022.

Capline, the largest U.S. crude pipeline, currently runs from the Gulf Coast to refineries in the Midwest; upon reversal, it is expected to boost flows of Canadian and Mid-Continent crude to the St. James, La., market.

The Wink-to-Webster Permian crude oil project, which is 15% owned by MPLX, also is advancing, the company said on its earnings conference call.

MPLX expects the project to be in service in early 2021 and says all contractable capacity of the line is covered by minimum volume commitments.

MPLX also expects the Whistler natural gas pipeline to start up in H2 2021 and says ~95% of the line's capacity has been committed with minimum volume contracts.