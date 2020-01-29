Kinder Morgan says two more Permian gas pipelines needed

The Permian Basin needs two more natural gas pipelines beyond the two that are already under construction, Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.7% ) said at its analyst day today.

The company also said it is still not including development of the potential Permian Pass gas pipeline in its capital budget; if If developed, Kinder said it would want to own a third of the project.

Kinder also said at the meeting that it is unlikely to develop the Gulf LNG export project in the near future given the current market, but it is looking at opportunities to partner on gas takeaway projects in the Bakken.