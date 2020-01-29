Fed sees continued economic growth, even with virus uncertainty

The Fed continues to expect economic growth to continue, said Chairman Jerome Powell at his post-monetary policy decision press conference.

He observes that some uncertainties, chiefly regarding trade tensions, have diminished, but others have emerged, "including those posed by the new coronavirus."

The pace of jobs growth remain solid and inflation remains below the central bank's 2% goal.

3:05 PM ET: "Over the longer term, it's certainly possible" that climate change will pose a risk to the financial system, he said. "We are in very early stages, as are other central banks," in figuring out its implications.

3:00 PM ET: "We haven't made a decision" in regard to a standing repo facility, and will have to look at the costs and benefits to such a move,Powell said. There's no urgency to making that decision soon.

2:55 PM ET: The coronavirus is likely to disrupt activity in China, Powell says, and may eventually affect the global economy. "It's too early" to tell what its effect will be globally.

At this point, he sees "cautious optimism" for global economy, citing easing of trade tensions, clarity on Brexit, and global manufacturing appears to be moving up from lows.

2:53 PM ET: Speaking of the Fed's review of its toolkit and how it gauges the economy, Powell says the Fed is putting together its findings and expects to announce its conclusions in mid-2020.

2:49 PM ET: So far, there are no major moves in the stock averages; Nasdaq +0.4% , S&P 500 +0.4% , Dow +0.5%.

10-year Treasury continues to gain, pushing yield down 6 bps to 1.60%.

2:44 PM ET: Plans to gradually reduce Treasury bill purchases once "ample" reserve levels are achieved, which Powell estimates will be "sometime in the second quarter."

2:39 PM ET: The Fed chair says repo operations will continue through April, but gradually wind them down; is willing to adjust the details of the repo program as needed.

Live webcast.