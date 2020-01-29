National Oilwell Varco found partly responsible for Oklahoma rig blast

An Oklahoma jury finds National Oilwell Varco (NOV -1.2% ) 10% responsible for a January 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men, ordering the company to pay $1M each to two of their estates.

The families of the other victims previously reached settlements with other companies including Patterson-UTI Energy that were involved with the rig.

The explosion, ~100 miles southeast of Tulsa, was the deadliest drilling accident since the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, killing 11 people.