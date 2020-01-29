Alden's MNG takes 5.9% stake in Lee Enterprises

MNG Enterprises - a media investor backed by hedge fund Alden Global Capital - has taken a 5.9% stake in Lee Enterprises (LEE +82.9% ), looking to talk about Lee's purchase of Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations.

MNG says in a filing that it intends to engage in discussions with management and/or the board about matters "including, but not limited to the recently announced acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper operations and matters pertaining to the Issuer’s 2020 Annual Meeting."

The stake comes via a 3.4M-share purchase today at $2.7173/share.

Lee shares have pulled back a bit, to $2.31.