GE's improving cash flow generation provides 10% stock jolt

General Electric (GE +10.2% ) rallies to a 15-month high after saying cash flow from its manufacturing operations likely will rise to as much as $4B in 2020 from $2.32B in 2019, far better than Wall Street expectations of ~$2.2B this year.

GE's improved cash flow is a function of its Baker Hughes and Wabtec divestitures, solid performance from its Aviation and Healthcare segments, and U.S. pension benefit changes.

The healthy cash flow generation is allowing GE to deleverage faster than anticipated; during Q4, GE reduced net debt by $7B to end the year with leverage of 4.2x EBITDA, down from 4.8x at the end of 2018.

The grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets cut cash flow by $1.4B in 2019, but that was expected; the aviation division, which said Q4 orders rose 22%, is GE's largest business by revenue and its health is vital to the overall company's turnaround.

BofA Merrill Lynch upgraded GE to Buy from Neutral with a $16 price target on the results, with analyst Andrew Obin calling the cash outlook "materially higher than our prior forecast."

The company says it will provide a detailed 2020 financial outlook in early March.