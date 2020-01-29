Huntington Ingalls drop on pension view 'overdone,' Citi says

Huntington Ingalls' (HII -3.6% ) biggest one-day drop in nearly six months "looks overdone," Citigroup says, after an SEC filing today provided "what the market has been wanting for a long time: a multi-year view of pension."

"It is doing this in conjunction with adopting a pension approach more aligned with peers," Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv writes, noting the "cumulative cash flow is a bit lower and the 2021 net cash is negative vs. our previous positive."

But the "swift stock underperformance looks overdone, as this has nothing to do with the underlying business, and the overall change is small in a broader context," Raviv says.