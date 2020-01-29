Lyft cutting 2% of jobs

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is cutting about 90 employees as part of its restructuring efforts, the company tells Bloomberg.

The cuts represent about 2% of total jobs and will hit the marketing and sales departments.

Despite the move, Lyft still plans to hire more than 1,000 new employees this year.

Lyft's statement: "We’ve carefully evaluated the resources we need to achieve our 2020 business goals, and the restructuring of some of our teams reflects that."

The company will report earnings on February 11.