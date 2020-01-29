Lyft cutting 2% of jobs

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is cutting about 90 employees as part of its restructuring efforts, the company tells Bloomberg.
The cuts represent about 2% of total jobs and will hit the marketing and sales departments.
Despite the move, Lyft still plans to hire more than 1,000 new employees this year.
Lyft's statement: "We’ve carefully evaluated the resources we need to achieve our 2020 business goals, and the restructuring of some of our teams reflects that."
The company will report earnings on February 11.
Lyft shares are down 2.5% to $47.
