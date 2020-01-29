New Mexico Supreme Court ruling confirms ETA applicability to PNM filing

PNM Resources (PNM +0.8% ) rises on news the New Mexico Supreme Court granted the joint emergency verified petition filed by Gov. Grisham and others confirming the applicability of the Energy Transition Act to PNM's application for the San Juan Generating Station's abandonment and securitization.

The court's ruling requires the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to apply the ETA to all of PNM's application and denies a request for a stay of the case.

The ETA, which became effective in June 2019, sets statewide renewable energy standards and establishes a pathway for a low-carbon energy transition away from coal.