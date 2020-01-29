Immutep up 21% ahead of key data readouts

Thinly traded nano cap Immutep Limited (IMMP +19% ) is up on a 14x surge in volume on the heels of its pipeline update including several important near-term data readouts.

Lead candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti"): progression-free survival (PFS) data expected in March from the pivotal AIPAC study evaluating efti + paclitaxel in 227 HR+ metastatic breast cancer patients. Key secondary endpoints are overall survival (OS) and overall response rate (ORR).

The company is planning to conduct a 24-subject bridging study assessing the combination in metastatic breast cancer patients.

Preliminary results from another Phase 2 study, TACTI-002, evaluating efti + Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in NSCLC and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients showed an ORR of 41%. More mature data are expected next month.

Eftilagimod alpha is LAG-3 fusion protein designed to boost T cell responses to cancer. LAG-3 (lymphocyte activation gene-3) plays a key role in regulating the immune system, specifically, signaling between T cells and antigen-presenting cells which are responsible for the adaptive immune response.