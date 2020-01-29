Barclays senior debt ratings raised by Moody's

Barclays (BCS -0.2% ) long-term senior unsecured debt ratings were raised to Baa2 from Baa3, its lowest investment-grade rating, by Moody's Investors Services.

Outlook to stable from positive.

Reflects view that Barclays's operating performance and profitability prospects "have improved and will be sustained going forward."

"Barclays' profitability has improved over the past year and its earnings are less volatile, benefiting from both stronger revenues, particularly from its non ring-fenced subsidiary, Barclays Bank PLC, improved efficiency, and lower litigation and conduct charges" said Alessandro Roccati, senior vice president at Moody's.