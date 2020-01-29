Las Vegas Sands -1% after soft revenue growth

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) slips after posting lower Macau revenue in Q4 than a year ago and just 0.9% top-line growth overall.

Net income was $783M during the quarter vs. -$40M a year ago. Total property EBITDA was $1.39B vs. $1.24B consensus. On a hold-normalized basis, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA rose 9.1% to $1.39B.

Macau revenue was down 1% to $2.24 vs. $2.20B consensus. Macau property EBITDA was $811M vs. $786M a year ago

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $475M vs. $424M a year ago and EBITDA of $120M vs. $100M a year ago.

CEO Sheldon Adelson's update: "We remain enthusiastic about our future growth opportunities in Asia. This year, we will introduce approximately two million square feet of luxurious suite accommodations on the Cotai Strip with the opening of the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao and The Londoner Tower Suites. Additional tourism and entertainment amenities of The Londoner Macao will debut throughout 2020 and 2021."