AGNC posts 9.6% economic return on tangible common equity in Q4

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q4 net spread and dollar roll income per share of 57 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 55 cents.
Includes 4 cents of dollar roll income associated with the company's $7.0B average net long position in forward purchases and sales of agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" market.
Excludes 9 cents per share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate estimates.
Tangible net book value per common share of $17.66 at Dec. 31, 2019, up 6.7%% from $16.55 at Sept. 30, 2019.
9.6% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter, comprised of 48 cents of dividends per common share and $1.11 increase in TNBV per common share.
Conference call on Jan. 30 at 8:30 AM ET.
