AGNC posts 9.6% economic return on tangible common equity in Q4

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q4 net spread and dollar roll income per share of 57 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 55 cents.

Includes 4 cents of dollar roll income associated with the company's $7.0B average net long position in forward purchases and sales of agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" market. Excludes 9 cents per share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate estimates.