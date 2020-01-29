Facebook -5.4% after topping profits amid user growth

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is 5.4% lower in the immediate aftermath of its Q4 earnings, where it topped profit expectations with revenues that grew by nearly 25%.

It was a "good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Daily active users rose 9% to 1.66B on average in December; Monthly active users rose 8%, to 2.5B.

Family daily active people (using one or more of the "family" of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp) rose 11% to 2.26B and family monthly active people rose 9% to 2.89B.

Along with the 25% revenue growth, costs and expenses rose 34%, and operating income rose 13% to $8.86B.

Net income rose 7%, to $7.35B.

Liquidity was $54.86B as of Dec. 31, and headcount had gone up 26% to 44,942.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release