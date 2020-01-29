Microsoft +2% as cloud drives Q2 beats

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +1.9% reports Q2 beats driven by cloud strength and broad segment outperformance. The company will provide guidance on the earnings call at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

Revenue breakdown: Productivity and Business Processes, $11.83B (consensus: $11.42B); Intelligent Cloud, $11.87B (consensus: $11.40B); More Personal Computing, $13.21B (consensus: $12.85B).

Intelligent Cloud featured a 62% Y/Y Azure revenue growth (64% in constant currency) compared to the 63% growth in Q1.

In Productivity and Business, Office Commercial and cloud services grew 18% Y/Y in constant currency, Office Consumer was up 20%, and LinkedIn gained 26%.

Capex totaled $3.55B, down 4% Y/Y and below the $3.83B consensus.

Press release.