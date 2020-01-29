Mondelez International +2% after earnings topper

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is on watch after reporting organic sales shot up 4.1% in Q4 to smash the consensus expectation for a gain of 2.5%.

The company says it saw balanced volume/mix and pricing gains during the quarter.

Gross profit was down 20 bps Y/Y to 40.0% of sales, primarily due to plant transition issues in Brazil and the highly inflationary environment in Argentina.

Operating margin was down 160 bps to 14.9% of sales on an adjusted basis.

Looking ahead, Mondelez expects organic sales growth of +3% and high single-digit EPS growth.

MDLZ +1.92% AH to $55.57.

Previously: Mondelēz EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)