Align Tech down 9% despite Q4 beat as coronavirus creates headwinds in China

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Q4 results:

Revenues: $649.8M (+21.7%); Clear Aligner sales: $543.6M (+22.0%); Scanner & Services: $106.2M (+20.1%).

Invisalign case shipments: 413.7K (+23.9%).

Net income: $121.3M (+24.5%); EPS: $1.53 (+27.5%).

Cash flow ops (full year): $747.3M (+34.7%).

Q1 guidance: Revenues: $615.0M - 630.0M (includes the impact in China cited below). Invisalign case shipments: 396K - 406K; EPS: $18.65 - 18.74; non-GAAP EPS: $1.19 - 1.28.

Reduction of 20K - 25K Invisalign case shipments and $30M - 35M less Invisalign and iTero revenue in China due to coronavirus outbreak. Gross margin will be negatively impacted by 0.5% due to the absorption of $3.0M - 4.0M in idle plant capacity costs in China.

Shares down 9% after hours.

