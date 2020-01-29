Tesla blasts through $600 after big earnings beat

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sails over $600 after a resounding Q4 earnings beat.

The EV automaker says it delivered 19,475 Model S/X vehicles in Q4 and 92,620 Model 3 units.

Total GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 18.8% vs. 20.0% a year ago, 18.9% last quarter and 18.4% consensus. Automotive gross margin slotted in at 22.5% vs. 22.8% in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.18B vs. $1.02B consensus and EBITDA margin fell 127 bps to 15.9%.

Model Y update: "The production ramp of Model Y started in January 2020. Together with Model 3, our combined installed production capacity for these vehicles is now 400,000 units per year. The ramp of Model Y will be gradual as we will be adding additional machinery in various production shops. After such expansions are done by mid-2020, installed combined Model 3 and Model Y capacity should reach 500,000 units per year. We will start delivering Model Y vehicles by the end of Q1 2020."

Tesla says it's "gradually" ramping up local production of battery packs in Shanghai and the rest of the Model 3 processes are running as expected. The news from Europe is that the first deliveries from the Berlin gigafactory are anticipated in 2021.

Looking ahead, Tesla says it expects to deliver more than 500K vehicles this year and see positive free cash flow.

Tesla shareholder letter.

The company's conference call is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Shares of Tesla are up 7.10% AH to $618.51.

Previously: Tesla EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)