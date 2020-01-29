PayPal guidance disappoints after Q4 beat

PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) guidance for 2020 non-GAAP EPS of $3.39-$3.46 trails the average analyst estimate of $3.49.

Guidance for 2020 revenue of $20.8B-$21.0B implies the company will meet or beat the consensus estimate of $20.8B.

Sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS of 76 cents-78 cents vs. consensus of 82 cents; revenue of $4.78B-$4.84B also falls short of the average analyst estimate of $4.85B.

PYPL slides 1.4% in after-hours trading.

Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 86 cents beats the consensus estimate of 83 cents and increased from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $4.96B exceeds the $4.94B consensus and rises 17% Y/Y.

Q4 net new active accounts of 9.3M, bringing total active accounts to 305M, up 14%.

3.5M payment transactions increased 21%.

Q4 total payment volume of $199.4B rises 22% Y/Y, as merchant services volume rose 25% and Venmo processed more than $29B of TPV, jumping 56%.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

