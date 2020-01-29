Archer Daniels gains after earnings smasher

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) jumps 3.20% in AH trading after Q4 EPS arrived in ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts. Segment operating profit was $934M vs. $786M a year ago.

The company also issued a positive assessment of the year ahead, saying it expects market conditions to improve as the year progresses due in part to the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal. ADM management also sees another year of +20% growth in nutrition profitability.

