Stocks limp into the close to finish flat

The major stock market benchmarks surrendered early gains during the final hour of trading to close barely changed.

Investors started the day focusing mostly on the latest batch of earnings reports that came in ahead of Wall Street estimates, and shares of Apple (+2.1%), McDonald's (+1.9%) and General Electric (+10.3%) finished with strong gains.

But stocks cooled after the Fed left the target for its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, and Fed Chair Powell reiterated that monetary policy is appropriate; perhaps the lack of surprises contributed to the lack of enthusiasm that followed.

In the latest news on the coronavirus, several airlines cut back flights to mainland China, and Starbucks said about half of its stores in the country would close temporarily.

The S&P industrials sector (+0.6%) was today's leader, thanks to gains in Boeing, GE and transportation stocks, while the energy (-1.1%), real estate (-0.6%) and communication services (-0.4%) groups lagged.

Demand for U.S. Treasury notes climbed steadily after the Fed's policy directive, dropping the two-year yield by 4 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year 5 bps lower to 1.59%. The U.S. Dollar Index increased 0.1% to 98.11.

WTI March crude oil settled -0.3% to $53.33/bbl.