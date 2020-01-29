Hologic FQ1 EPS in line; shares down 3% AH on soft revenue outlook

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q1 results:
Revenues: $850.5M (+2.4%); Diagnostics: $311.5M (+5.0%); Breast Health: $331.1M (+2.0%); GYN Surgical: $119.1M (+9.9%); Skeletal Health: $23.5M (+10.8%).
Net income: $385.8M (+291.3%); non-GAAP net income: $163.9M (+4.6%); EPS: $1.43 (+297.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.61 (+5.2%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $261.9M (+0.3%).
Cash flow ops: $113.9M (+8.9%).
FQ2 guidance: Revenue: $770M - 780M; EPS: $0.40 - 0.42; non-GAAP EPS: $0.61 - 0.63.
Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: Revenue: $3,238M - 3,268M versus consensus of $3.32B; EPS: $2.86 - 2.90; non-GAAP EPS: $2.63 - 2.67.
Shares down 3% after hours.