United Rentals +1% after fighting through Q4 challenges

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) edges higher in AH trading after topping estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

The company knocked out adjusted EBITDA of $1.15B (+3.3%) vs. $1.16B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 130 bps Y/Y on an adjusted basis.

Reportable segment equipment rental gross margin fell to 39.9% vs. 44.2% a year ago. Challenges in the industrial verticals were cited as a margin drag.

Looking ahead, United Rentals expects FY20 revenue of $9.4B to $9.8B vs. $9.6B consensus.

URI +1.14% AH to $154.00.

