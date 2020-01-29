Ameriprise Financial Q4 non-GAAP operating ROE improves

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $4.20 falls short of the $4.26 consensus and compares with $3.80 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating ROE, excluding AOCI and unlocking, of 38.6%, up 80 basis points from a year earlier.

Q4 total net revenue of $3.29B increased 3% Y/Y.

AMP rises 1.1% in after-hours trading.

Operating results in Corporate were negatively impacted by $42M, or 25 cents per share, related to elevated impairments on low-income housing investments and severance, as well as compensation expense associated with the company’s share price appreciation in the quarter.

Q4 Advice & Wealth Management pretax adjusted operating earnings rose 5% Y/Y to $387M; pretax adjusted operating margin of 22.6% vs. 23.3% a year ago.

Q4 Asset Management pretax adjusted operating earnings of $178M increased 16% Y/Y; pretax adjusted operating margin of 23.1% improved from 21.7%.

