Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares drop 1.6% after the Q2 results beat on revenue but met on EPS. The downside Q3 guidance sees $221-229M in revenue and a $0.15-0.09 loss per share.

The company notes that its Q3 targets reflect the Chinese government's decision to extend the Lunar New Year holiday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Q2 adjusted gross margin was 27%, below the 30% consensus.

Wolfspeed revenue totaled $120.7M and LED came in at $119.2M.

