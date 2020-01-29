'Anyone's guess' if Canada will approve Teck oil sands project, CEO says

The outcome of the Canadian government's pending decision on whether to approve Teck Resources' (NYSE:TECK) Frontier oil sands project is "anyone's guess," CEO Don Lindsay says.

The government has until the end of February to decide the fate of the proposed 260K bbl/day project, although delay is an option, Environment Minister Wilkinson said yesterday.

"It's not dirty oil," Lindsay said today at a CIBC investor conference in Banff, Alberta. "The carbon emissions are half the industry average in North America per barrel. This would actually displace dirty oil."