Capstead Q4 core EPS beats, prepayments decrease

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Q4 core EPS of 15 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 13 cents and improved from 11 cents in Q3.

CMO rises 2.7% in after-hours trading.

Portfolio yields averaged 2.67% during Q4, down 9 basis points from 2.76% in Q3, primarily due to declining coupon interest rates on loans underlying the company’s portfolio of agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities.

Mortgage prepayments decreased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate, or CPR, of 29.39% vs. 30.18% CPR in the prior quarter.

Book value per share of $8.62 at Dec. 31, 2019 rose from $8.60 at Sept. 30, 2019, primarily reflecting 19 cents in derivative-related increases in value, partially offset by 18 cents in portfolio-related declines in unrealized gains.

