Limelight +3.4% after record Q4 revenue

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 3.4% after hours after edging expectations with its Q4 results, where revenues grew by more than a third.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $5.8M from a prior-year $0.3M (GAAP net income rose to $2.5M from a year-ago loss of $5.2M).

Revenue jumped nearly 37% to a record $60.1M.

“The fourth quarter was our best ever performance across multiple financial and non-financial measures as we continued to execute our strategy of focusing on edge services and high-quality video delivery," says CEO Bob Lento.

Momentum accelerated during the quarter primarily due to "significant participation in multiple live and on-demand OTT launches by some of the largest media companies in the world," he says.

It's raised the low end of full-year guidance for revenue to $223M-$235M, and reiterated its forecast for EPS of $0.00 to $0.10, EBITDA of $25M-$35M and capital expenditures of $25M-$30M.

