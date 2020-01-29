Essex Property 2020 FFO guidance midpoint trails estimate

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) FY2020 core FFO guidance range midpoint of $13.94 per share trails the consensus estimate of $14.00.

FFO per share guidance range for the year is $13.74-$14.14.

Year guidance assumes acquisitions of $375M-$575M, excluding the CPP transaction, which closed in January 2020, and dispositions of $100M-$300M.

Sees Q1 core FFO per share of $3.36-$3.46 vs. consensus of $3.38.

Q4 core FFO per share of $3.45 beat the average analyst estimate of $3.42 and increased from $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property revenue increased 4.0% and same-property net operating income rose 5.5% Y/Y.

Conference call on Jan. 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

