PG&E again threatened with state takeover by California governor

California Gov. Newsom reiterates his threat of a state takeover of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) if a deal cannot be reached between the two sides within the next few weeks.

Newsom says his administration has laid out "detailed terms" on what a takeover would look like and is working on it with legislative leaders in case it is needed.

PG&E must be a "completely re-imagined, completely transformed company," Newsom says, but the state is meeting with the company and "making progress on governance [and] on finance" in the talks.