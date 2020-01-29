Duke Realty Q4 same-property NOI rises 3.7%

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) jumps 2.8% in after-hours trading after Q4 core FFO of 38 cents per share matches the consensus and rose from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company's stabilized portfolio was 97.8% leased at Dec. 31, 2019, compared to 97.9% leased at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 same-property net operating income growth was 3.7% Y/Y.

2020 core guidance for core FFO of $1.48-$1.54 per share compares with the average analyst estimate of $1.52.

"Our operating focus in 2020 will be to drive rent growth and minimize capital expenditures, possibly risking some occupancy as we continue to push for deal quality," the company said in its release.

Conference call on Jan. 30 at 3:00 PM ET.

Previously: Duke Realty FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)