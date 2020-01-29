JBG Smith reports Impact Pool exceeds $104M in commitments

JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) says the Washington Housing Initiative's Impact Pool exceeds $104M in investor commitments and closes on a $15.1M mezzanine loan for the Alexandria Housing Development Corp.'s ("AHDC") purchase of a residential community in Alexandria.

The Impact Pool provided the loan to the non-profit AHDC, supporting the acquisition of Avana, to be renamed the Parkstone Apartments, a recently renovated 326-unit, high-rise residential community, for $106M.

JBG Smith will also serve as the property manager for the Parkstone Apartments.

AHDC will commit to keep the property affordable for middle-income renters through long term covenants, in addition to making investments to ensure it remains high-quality housing.