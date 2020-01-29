DuPont revives push to sell solar joint venture - Bloomberg

DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Teijin Ltd. are trying again to sell a joint venture that makes chemical films used in solar panels after an earlier deal fell through, Bloomberg reports.

The companies are working with financial advisers to help with a disposal of the venture, which could fetch ~$1B in a sale, according to the report.

DuPont and Teijin said in 2017 they would sell all their equity interest in the films business to Indorama Ventures, but the deal was never completed and the terms were not disclosed at the time.