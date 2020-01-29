Core Labs edges Q4 estimates; Chairman/CEO Demshur to retire

Core Labs (NYSE:CLB) +0.5% after-hours after narrowly beating expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues.

The company also says Chairman and CEO David Demshur plans to retire, to be succeeded in both posts by current President and COO Lawrence Bruno effective May 20.

Demshur has served as Core Labs' Chairman and CEO for more than 25 years during a 40-year career with the company; Bruno has spent 21 years at Core Labs.

During Q4, the company's Reservoir Description revenue fell 3.7% Y/Y to $102.6M, attributed to slower than expected progression on international projects and a steep decline in U.S. activity.

Core Labs says it generated $16.6M in free cash flow during Q4, its 73rd straight quarter of positive FCF.

For Q1, the company guides for EPS of $0.39-$0.41 vs. $0.39 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $159M-$164M vs. $159M consensus.