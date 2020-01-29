AMN Healthcare to acquire Stratus Video for $475M

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) has a definitive deal to acquire Stratus Video for $475M.

Stratus provides video remote language interpretation services for the healthcare industry.

It surpassed $100M in revenue in 2019, and based on Q4, its 12-month annualized run rate was about $119M of revenue and $34M in adjusted EBITDA.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to AMN's adjusted EPS.

It's expected to be funded by existing credit and cash on hand, and should close by early March.