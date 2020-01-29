Wedbush sees Tesla cruising to 1M deliveries

Wedbush sets a new bull case scenario price target of $900 on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after taking in the EV automaker's Q4 earnings beat and 2020 guidance update.

"We believe hitting the important 500k delivery threshold for FY20 is well within reach as now based on our Chinese demand scenario analysis that Tesla has the potential to hit the elusive 1 million overall delivery vehicle mark potentially two years ahead of our original 2024 projections given this current trajectory aiming now at 2022," reasons analyst Dan Ives.

The bull case PT of $900 is based off Tesla's ability to ramp production and demand in the key China region during the course of 2020-2021.