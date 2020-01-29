Packaging Corp. -3% on weak profit outlook

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) falls 3.15% in AH trading after warning on lower packaging segment prices in Q1.

PKG's pricing update: "We expect lower prices as the remaining impact of the published domestic containerboard price decreases from last year work through our system as well as the negative impact from the recent January decreases in the published prices for linerboard and medium. We also expect lower export prices."

The company guides for Q1 EPS of $1.20 vs. $1.64 consensus.

