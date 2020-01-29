Selecta Biosciences -5.7% on holder offering filing

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is down 5.7% after a holder filing to offer up to 69M shares.

Of those, 37.6M shares are presently issued and outstanding, and 31.33M shares are issuable upon exercise of warrants. Shares outstanding at last report were 85.83M.

The company isn't selling any shares and won't receive any proceeds, but may receive proceeds from the exercise of warrants.

A list of selling stockholders includes entities associated with Vivo Capital (holders of 8.62M shares), the Mangrove Partners Master Fund (7.88M shares), TAS Partners (7.46M shares) and entities associated with EcoR1 Capital (6.897M shares).