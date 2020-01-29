Boeing cash flows likely impaired long after grounded MAX is fixed - WSJ

Boeing (NYSE:BA) rose as much as 3% before settling for a 1.7% gain in today's trade despite reporting a huge Q4 loss, as the company's latest ~$19B estimate for costs related to the 737 MAX grounding were not as severe as some investors had expected.

But WSJ Heard On The Street's Jon Sindreu says Boeing's Q4 contained more bad news than good.

Boeing's Q4 defense revenues fell, in part due to another one-time charge - $410M related to the Starliner capsule's December flight test that was cut short and failed to achieve its objective of docking with the International Space Station.

Boeing also cut future production rates on its 787 Dreamliner to 10 per month in early 2021 after saying in October that it would build only 12 of the planes per month from late 2020, down from 14 currently.

But now that the company is in a deep crisis, it needs to "milk the Dreamliner," which Sindreu says will remain the case even after MAX production restarts, because carriers will likely ask for bigger discounts to buy it; analysts at Jefferies estimate the program's new gross margin at 24%, compared with 30% in 2018.

"The combination of lower Dreamliner sales and lower margin MAX sales could depress Boeing's cash flows well after the grounded jet is re-certified... a big worry for a company that desperately needs to regain the initiative," Sindreu writes.