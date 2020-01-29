Utilities this month's biggest winner as investors turn defensive on virus fears

The S&P utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) has climbed 6.1% so far in January, on pace for its best month since June 2016 and outperforming every other sector, including technology, which has gained 5.9% this month.

Energy is the S&P 500's worst performing sector, tumbling 9.1% as the Chinese coronavirus outbreak sparks concerns that it could weigh on global economic growth.

Utilities are a traditional defensive play, rising on fears of a market downturn, because people still must pay gas and electric bills each month even when they cut spending elsewhere.

With low interest rates making bonds less attractive - the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note currently is ~1.59%, down sharply from a year ago - the dividends utilities pay has sweetened the group's attraction.

Among this month's noteworthy performers are American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), up 11% for the month; Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), also up 11%; and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), which sports a 10% January gain.

