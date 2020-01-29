Nucor slashed to Sell at Deutsche Bank on capex concerns

Nucor (NUE -2.8% ) is down sharply after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with a $45 price target, cut from $54, saying while Nucor provided positive commentary on end markets for 2020 during yesterday's earnings call, the key new item was capital spending in 2020 and 2021.

Analyst Chris Terry says the aggregate two-year capex is ~$1B higher than his expectations, and he sees 2020 free cash flow at negative $67M.

With a minimum dividend of $486M expected in 2020, Terry thinks Nucor will need to fund the dividend out of the cash balance and/or possibly debt.

